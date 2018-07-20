Friday, July 20 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-07-20 19:11:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...
Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...
It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's' soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed. Bed Bath & Beyond is cq without commas.More >>
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...
Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...
Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.More >>
(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...
The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.More >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
