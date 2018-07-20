President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.

(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...

Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...

Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's' soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed. Bed Bath & Beyond is cq without commas.

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

Baby who was in US court now will be back in dad's arms

It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...

A judge called the upstate New York man who was convicted of killing a 1-year-old boy a "monster" as he handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for death of infant

Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed.

The Democratic governor says Friday he takes seriously published reports outlining shortcomings with Sky Blue FC.

Murphy says the buck stops with him, and promised to address complaints lodged by former players and others.

Complaints include players living in ramshackle housing , playing in facilities without showers and practicing in dirty clothes because of a lack of laundry service.

Murphy owns the team with Steven Temares, the CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The governor says some complaints have already been remedied, while others remain to be dealt with.

