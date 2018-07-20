Teen Dies Following Creek County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman from SeaTac, Washington has died following a Creek County crash.

Anna Teachman was critically injured when an Oklahoma man crossed the center line on Highway 51 just west of the intersection with Highway 48 on Sunday evening, July 8. OHP said she died July 12 at a Tulsa hospital.

A family friend said Anna and her father, Michael Teachman, were driving to Oklahoma State University where she was going to register and attend orientation.

Michael Teachman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a post on Anna's Facebook page, she had a traumatic brain injury but was on life support through the 12th because she was an organ donor.

Timothy Mullin of Cleveland was driving the Chevy Silverado that crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason. He was also injured.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.