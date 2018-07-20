Tulsa Police Search For Truck That Ran Over Sleeping Person

Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a pickup they say ran over a person Tuesday, July 10 and kept going. It happened around 5 a.m. near 1000 South Utica Avenue, according to TPD.

Police said the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk when a Dodge Ram truck rounded a curve and ran over them, breaking both legs.

The truck is described as a newer model, burgundy Dodge Ram 2500. There is a light bar over the cab, no visible running boards and no tailgate, a news release states.

Police describe the driver as a person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes the pickup is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send a tip to tulsacrimestoppers.org.