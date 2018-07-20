OSBI Investigating Bribery Allegations Related To Medical Marijuana Rules

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of bribery in connection to the Oklahoma pharmacy board director Chelsea Church.

The investigation is into text messages said to have been exchanged between Church and then-Oklahoma Board of Health attorney Julie Ezell. Church is said to have offered Ezell a job if the attorney could assure a pharmacist would be required in dispensaries.

Ezell did not make that recommendation when the Board of Health voted to amend proposed marijuana rules at the last minute.

Robin Durbin, attorney for Green the Vote, said they will be adding Ezell and Church to their lawsuit against the Department of Health.

“We believe that this is just a starting point of the corruption that is going on as it relates to the regulations in this implementation," Durbin said.

"And we believe, as we said in the very beginning in the filing of this lawsuit, that we believe members of the board of the Oklahoma Department of Health, may have been participating in similar schemes. And, there very well may be additional boards and additional politicians in this state that have participated. We plan on going after every one of them.”

Durbin is calling for the Oklahoma County district judges to impanel a grand jury to investigate those allegations.

Green the Vote is meeting with the legislative working group next week to come up with a statutory framework that they believe implements State Question 788 in keeping with the will of the people.