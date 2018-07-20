Law Enforcement Searching Muskogee Home For Missing Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Law Enforcement Searching Muskogee Home For Missing Woman

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

OSBI, Muskogee Police, and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office are at in Muskogee in searching of a missing woman.

According to Muskogee PD, a woman who lives in the house was reported missing about 60 days ago. Investigators say they received tips suggesting the woman may be buried in the backyard of the home. A bone was found in the yard on Friday, but it has not been determined if the bone is human or animal.

Police say no human remains have been found yet, but they are using a drone to see if there is any fresh ground that might suggest where a body would have been buried. Law Enforcement is searching the property as a precaution. A medical examiner is also on the scene.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.