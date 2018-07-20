Law Enforcement Searching Muskogee Home For Missing Woman

OSBI, Muskogee Police, and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office are at in Muskogee in searching of a missing woman.

According to Muskogee PD, a woman who lives in the house was reported missing about 60 days ago. Investigators say they received tips suggesting the woman may be buried in the backyard of the home. A bone was found in the yard on Friday, but it has not been determined if the bone is human or animal.

Police say no human remains have been found yet, but they are using a drone to see if there is any fresh ground that might suggest where a body would have been buried. Law Enforcement is searching the property as a precaution. A medical examiner is also on the scene.