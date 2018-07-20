OHP: Teenage Girl Injured Driving Off Road During Pursuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Teenage Girl Injured Driving Off Road During Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report. The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 19-year-old girl was taken to a Tulsa hospital after troopers say she wrecked during a pursuit. Kila Hull was eastbound on Highway 412 about 3 miles west of Westport around 11 a.m., a collision report states.

The OHP report says a state trooper tried to stop Hull's Chevrolet Suburban, and she deliberately drove off the turnpike to the right. Her SUV rolled two times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The Burbank resident was admitted with leg and internal injuries. She is said to be stable. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Her condition at the time of the wreck is under investigation, and the cause of the crash is listed as "deliberate intent."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.