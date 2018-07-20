OHP: Teenage Girl Injured Driving Off Road During Pursuit

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A 19-year-old girl was taken to a Tulsa hospital after troopers say she wrecked during a pursuit. Kila Hull was eastbound on Highway 412 about 3 miles west of Westport around 11 a.m., a collision report states.

The OHP report says a state trooper tried to stop Hull's Chevrolet Suburban, and she deliberately drove off the turnpike to the right. Her SUV rolled two times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The Burbank resident was admitted with leg and internal injuries. She is said to be stable. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Her condition at the time of the wreck is under investigation, and the cause of the crash is listed as "deliberate intent."