Crossland Construction Accused Of Illegal Dumping In Tulsa County

The construction company accused of illegally dumping debris on federally protected wetlands in Wagoner County is also blamed for dumping debris in east Tulsa.

Councilor Connie Dodson said Crossland Construction used to have what's called an earth change permit for that piece of land but she said it's been expired for more than a year and a half.

Earth change permits must be acquired inside city limits if you're going to use a few acres of land for things like excavating, filling, or paving.

Dodson said the city has been keeping an eye on the land since 2016.

She said she's concerned to see how much debris has built up here because she's been hoping to bring new businesses to the area.

"Currently now, it's just an illegal dumpsite. Even as an earth change permit, myself and the neighbors have a huge problem with the type of material that's being dumped here," Dodson said.

Dodson said Crossland has been notified the permit is expired and said the city has opened an enforcement case.

News On 6 called Crossland for comment but hasn’t heard back.