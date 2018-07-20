Crossland Construction Accused Of Illegal Dumping In Tulsa Count - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Crossland Construction Accused Of Illegal Dumping In Tulsa County

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The construction company accused of illegally dumping debris on federally protected wetlands in Wagoner County is also blamed for dumping debris in east Tulsa.

7/19/2018 Related Story: Wagoner County: Construction Company Illegally Dumped Debris In Federal Wetlands

Councilor Connie Dodson said Crossland Construction used to have what's called an earth change permit for that piece of land but she said it's been expired for more than a year and a half.

Earth change permits must be acquired inside city limits if you're going to use a few acres of land for things like excavating, filling, or paving.

Dodson said the city has been keeping an eye on the land since 2016.

She said she's concerned to see how much debris has built up here because she's been hoping to bring new businesses to the area.

"Currently now, it's just an illegal dumpsite. Even as an earth change permit, myself and the neighbors have a huge problem with the type of material that's being dumped here," Dodson said.

Dodson said Crossland has been notified the permit is expired and said the city has opened an enforcement case.

News On 6 called Crossland for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.