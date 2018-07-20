Green The Vote Adds More Defendants To 788 Lawsuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Green The Vote Adds More Defendants To 788 Lawsuit

The group Green the Vote is amending their lawsuit to add more defendants, including the Executive Director of the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy. They say their goal is still the same, but they want Oklahoma to know they aren't backing down.

The Attorney and plaintiffs in this lawsuit still want criminal charges against the board for violating the open meetings act but now they are saying that this lawsuit is much bigger than that because the future of Oklahomans getting help is at stake.

On Friday Green the Vote, Kenny Waugaman, and their attorney Ron Durbin added Oklahomans for Health & Chip Paul as Plaintiffs.

06/20/2018 Related Story: Man Thrown Out Of SQ 788 Forum Suing Rogers County Sheriff

They are also amending the lawsuit to name two additional defendants including Julie Ezell and Chelsea Church, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy. The group says that right now they believe this is just a starting point of the corruption that is going on as it relates to the implementation of the regulations and they want something to be done.

“These people cannot be letting our citizens suffer just because their way of thinking is not the same as ours. The people spoke on June 26th and overwhelmingly voted in 788 because they understood all of the ramifications so it’s time for the people in charge to understand those ramifications as well," said Green the Vote President Isaac Caviness.

The group says that their goal hasn't changed and they still want Oklahoma County to investigate the board.

