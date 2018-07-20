Duck boats linked to more than 40 deaths since 1999

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas relies on an obscure U.S. law never tested in court.

(AP Photo/Ronda Churchill, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, an American flag waves near a police barricade on the Las Vegas Strip with the MGM Grand hotel and casino in the background after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The unprecedented ...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Ducks boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. Friday, July 20, 2018. The amphibious vehicles are similar to one of the company's boats that capsized the day before on T...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

By DENISE LAVOIE

By The Associated Press

Duck boats like the one that sank in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people, have a long history of safety problems and have been linked to the deaths of more than 40 people since 1999.

The deadly sinking in Missouri brought back painful memories of a similar accident nearly two decades ago in Arkansas.

Both duck boats had overhead roofs or canopies that the National Transportation Safety Board warned could greatly increase the risk of passengers becoming trapped in the boat and drowning.

The sinking on Table Rock Lake near Branson Thursday came during stormy weather. The official cause has not been determined, but investigators initially blamed thunderstorms and winds that the National Weather Service clocked at 65 miles per hour (105 kph).

On May 1, 1999, 13 people died when the Miss Majestic duck boat sank on lake Hamilton near Hot Springs, Arkansas. The NTSB's report on that accident found that roofs or canopies on duck boats greatly endanger passengers in the event of a sinking. The report said that passengers - because of their natural buoyancy, especially if they are wearing life jackets - can become trapped against the canopy as the vessel sinks, unable to swim down to openings along the side.

Video of the duck boat in Branson just before it sank shows it not only had a roof, but windows, which some companies have added to their vessels so they can heat the cabin and extend their hours, said Robert Mongeluzzi, a Philadelphia attorney who represented families of two victims killed when a barge plowed into a stalled duck boat in the Delaware River in 2010.

"You need to get out of a sinking coffin with tons of water pouring in," Mongeluzzi said. "Your chances of escape are not good."

After the sinking in Arkansas, the NTSB recommended that the industry remove canopies from the vessels.

"If the vehicle had not had a canopy, the passengers would not have had a barrier to vertical escape. They would not have been trapped inside the vehicle, and fewer passengers might have been killed," the report said.

General Motors developed the DUKW in 1942 to get supplies and reinforcements to World War II troops, and the amphibious vehicles became known as "ducks." They were later modified for use for sightseeing in cities around the U.S. The long, narrow vehicles are shaped like boats, but have wheels they use when on land.

Safety advocates have sought improvements and complained that too many agencies regulate the boats with varying safety requirements.

Here are details on some fatal duck boat accidents and the conclusions reached by investigators about safety violations and needed improvements:

___

SEATTLE

Sept. 24, 2015: Five college students were killed and more than 70 people injured when a duck boat veered into a charter bus on a bridge above Seattle's Lake Union. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined that the front axle on the boat broke, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle had not had a recommended repair designed to prevent axle failure. Ride the Ducks of Seattle stopped using older "stretch ducks" after the accident and now only uses newer "truck ducks." The company said it also added 365-degree video coverage and a second employee to narrate tours.

___

PHILADELPHIA

July 7, 2010: A collision on the Delaware River near Philadelphia between a stalled duck boat and a tug-boat guided barge sank the sightseeing boat, killing two Hungarian tourists and injuring more than 25 people. The NTSB found that the tugboat operator was distracted by communicating with family members on his cellphone and laptop computer. Investigators also found fault with the maintenance of the duck boat and decisions by the captain to anchor in an active navigation channel.

May 8, 2015: A duck boat struck and killed 68-year-old Elizabeth Karnicki of Beaumont, Texas, as she crossed a busy Philadelphia street at rush hour. A police spokeswoman said witnesses reported that Karnicki was looking at an electronic device while walking and crossed the street against the red light when she was hit.

___

BOSTON

July 16, 2003: Sixty-three-year-old Rosemary Hamelburg fell backward off a duck boat onto a parking lot while taking a photo and died four days later. In a wrongful death lawsuit, her family and lawyers alleged that duck boat operators contributed to the death by failing to follow their own safety policies for the boarding and pre-departure process. Boston Duck Tours paid $425,000 to Hamelburg's estate to settle the suit.

April 30, 2016: A duck boat ran over and killed 28-year-old Allison Warmuth as she rode on a motor scooter. Video examined by the NTSB showed the driver taking his eyes off the road and turning in his seat to point out landmarks during the tour. The accident prompted the state Legislature in Massachusetts to pass a law that now prohibits duck boat drivers from simultaneously serving as narrator and tour guide. The law also requires duck boats to be equipped with blind spot cameras and proximity sensors.

___

ALASKA

Sept. 17, 2007: A California woman died in Ketchikan, Alaska, when a duck boat hit her as she was walking on a dock. Myong S. Thayer, 59, died on the scene after the duck boat ran into her on a dock shared by vehicles and pedestrians. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

___

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS

May 1, 1999: A duck boat sank on Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs, Arkansas, killing 13 people. The NTSB blamed the sinking on inadequate maintenance. Investigators determined that the vessel, built by the Army in 1944, was not designed for passenger service. As a result, it did not have the proper buoyancy to remain afloat.

___

Associated Press writers Eugene Johnson in Seattle and Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

