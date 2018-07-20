EMSA Advising Caution As Temperatures Rise - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

EMSA Advising Caution As Temperatures Rise

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday was the hottest day in Oklahoma in six years and the heat can be tough for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors.

In every part of the city, you can find people outside in the heat, doing what they can to stay cool.

Caleb Allen with EMSA says early symptoms you're getting sick from the heat include muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Those who aren't exposed to heat as much can be more vulnerable if they suddenly spend too much time outside.

"What we're seeing is more younger adults that are being more active in this heat who haven't yet adjusted or who haven't taken into account how bad the heat is," said Allen

Like many others, Andrea Dillard and her kids are taking any chance they can to escape the heat.

Friday, a splash pad was their escape.

"You just have to be kind of strategic about it. So, you have to find a place that has water or shade and limit the time that you're out," said Dillard

And triple digit days like Friday have a lot of people finding alternatives plans to keep them out of the heat.

"We have plans to do indoor activities science museums stuff like that so you try to get in the air conditioning at some point during the day," said Dillard.

If you're out in the summer heat, EMSA says to make sure you bring lots of water and sunscreen. EMSA says despite all that time you spend in the water you can still get dehydrated or have heat exhaustion.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.