Red Dirt Diaries: Salvation Through Salvage

Next week, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers will begin meeting to discuss implementing the newly passed medical marijuana law.More >>
Emelia Holden, a 21-year-old college student and waitress, is winning praise on social media after video surfaced showing her forcefully defending herself against a man who groped her.More >>
Summer is here, making pools, beaches and lakes a great way to stay cool. But park rangers say because of the risks on the water, they're encouraging everyone to take precautions.More >>
A teenager has been arrested for murder in the stabbing death of another teen during a fight. Tulsa Police say all individuals involved in the events leading up to a homicide are teenagers except one adult, who tried to de-escalate the situation.More >>
