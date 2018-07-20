Bush's former doctor fatally shot while biking near hospital

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas relies on an obscure U.S. law never tested in court.

(AP Photo/Ronda Churchill, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, an American flag waves near a police barricade on the Las Vegas Strip with the MGM Grand hotel and casino in the background after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The unprecedented ...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was fatally shot by a fellow bicyclist Friday while riding through a Houston medical complex, and police were trying to determine if the shooting was random or a targeted act.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. as Dr. Mark Hausknecht was going northbound through the Texas Medical Center, said Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.

"The suspect was on a bicycle as well. Rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor immediately went down," Finner said.

Hausknecht, 65, hit at least once, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Hausknecht was going in to work at Houston Methodist Hospital when he was shot, the hospital's CEO said in an email to staff.

The area where the shooting took place is part of a 1,345-acre complex of hospitals and medical institutions, including the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and is busy with traffic and pedestrians during the day.

Authorities late Friday continued searching for the suspect, who was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a tan baseball cap.

Hausknecht treated Bush in February 2000 for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness while visiting Florida.

The cardiologist appeared with Bush at a news conference after his treatment.

Bush on Friday offered his condolences to Hausknecht's family.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said in a statement. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care."

Hausknecht had been in medical practice for almost 40 years and specialized in cardiovascular disease, said Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital.

Hausknecht was part of the hospital's medical staff as well as its DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center.

"His patients appreciated his kind bedside manner and the extra time he took to answer their questions and fully explain their condition and treatment," Boom said in an email to employees on Friday. "Our employees who worked with him said patients were so proud to call him their doctor."

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.