Talequah Police Investigating Attempted Murder-Suicide

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

Tahlequah Police say one person is dead and another in the hospital after what police are calling an attempted murder-suicide.

According to police, there was a man and woman inside an apartment at the time of the shooting and that the man called 911 around 6:45 saying he was going to kill himself. 

Officers say the female victim had two gunshot wounds one to the head and another gunshot wound to the shoulder, but they also say that she was alert and talking when they got here and kicked in the door.

They did call an ambulance she was transported in critical condition and airlifted to Tulsa. Police say the man had what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Both were between the ages of 18 and 30.

Chief Nate King says there were several rounds fired at the time of the shooting and one even hit a nearby house.  King says that luckily the house was vacant but any shooting in town can be dangerous to people nearby.

"Obviously any time a gun goes off inside a municipality or ensure the city other people are in danger. Bullets can travel a long way so from that collateral damage from that gunshot people were in danger," said King.

Police are not releasing names of the victims right now because they are still trying to notify family members.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
