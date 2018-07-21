Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Weekend Events Around Green Country

It might be hot this weekend, but there are some great events that might keep you cool.

Saturday is third and final day of the 52nd annual Peach Festival in Porter.  Festivities start at 9 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.  The Peach Festival Parade is at 11 a.m. and there will be rides, games, vendors, and food throughout the day.

The Green Country RV Show is this weekend at River Spirit Expo Square.  It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.  There will be hundreds of RVs on display, along with more than 50 vendors showcasing a variety of items to test, see, and buy.  The event will also have some activities for kids, like face painting and a bounce house.  Tickets are $9.  Kids 12 and under get in free.

The Bassmaster College Series competition is wrapping up at Lake Tenkiller on Saturday.  Thousands of people from across the country will be out supporting the final 12 teams.  Saturday’s launch was at 6 a.m., but there is a fan expo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weighs are at 3 p.m.  Competition began Thursday with 136 college teams, 4 of which are teams from Oklahoma.

There’s also the Bixby Farmer’s Market Saturday morning until 11 a.m.

Have a great weekend!

