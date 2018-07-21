Tulsa Police Arrest Teen Suspected In Stabbing Death Of Another Teen

A teenager has been arrested for murder in the stabbing death of another teen.

Tulsa police say 17-year-old Shandrick Richardson had been involved in a disturbance of some kind Friday evening near 5100 North Rockford when he struck a 14-year-old boy with a handgun.

Police say Richardson ran away after hitting the 14-year-old, but he was chased by several other teens.

Officers say Richardson hid at a house near 5100 North Peoria, where his pursuers found him.

They say Richardson grabbed a knife and ran outside, where a large fight ensued.

During the fight, police say an 18-year-old was stabbed.

The stabbing victim was placed into a private car to take him to the hospital, but investigators say that attempt was abandoned near 36th Street North and Peoria and the victim was transported the rest of the way by EMSA.

Police say the victim died at the hospital and Richardson was arrested for first degree murder.

According to investigators, all participants in the fights and chase were teenagers. They also say the handgun Richardson had been seen with was not loaded.