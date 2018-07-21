Man Injured After Teen Driver's Failure To Yield Causes Collision, Police Say

Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided on Sheridan near I-244.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was heading southbound on Sheridan and the SUV was northbound.

Police say witnesses told them that both drivers had green lights, but the driver of the SUV did not yield before making a left turn into the motorcycle’s lane.

They say the man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for a broken ankle and the driver of the SUV, a teenage girl, will be given a ticket.