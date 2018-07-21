The Latest: Authorities say 1 killed in LA market standoff

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a July 26 deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.

A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is expected to be noticeably absent from a gala kicking off a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon-landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor and he typically is the star attraction.

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is expected to be noticeably absent from a gala kicking off a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon-landing, even though his foundation is a sponsor and he typically is the star attraction.

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Christina Korp, Buzz Aldrin's business manager, speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for the non-profit space education...

Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.

(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...

More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.

A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on an active police situation at a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles (all times local):

7:25

Authorities say a woman was fatally wounded when a gunman being chased by police in Los Angeles fled into a supermarket and took hostages.

The gunman, who was not identified, surrendered following a three-hour standoff. Details on how the woman died inside the store were not immediately known.

Authorities say earlier Saturday the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.

The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store. Gunshots were fired during the chase.

Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe's ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety.

___

6:50 p.m.

A gunman who led police on a pursuit and then ran into a Los Angeles supermarket, holding bystanders inside hostage, has been taken into custody.

The suspect walked out of the Trader Joe's in the city's Silver Lake neighborhood with a cluster of hostages Saturday afternoon and was immediately surrounded by officers. He appeared to be handcuffed when he walked out.

Authorities say the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend earlier in the day. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.

The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store.

Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe's ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety.

About three hours later, the man walked out alongside four hostages who had their hands up.

___

5:45 p.m.

A 91-year-old man is among those who escaped from a Los Angeles supermarket after a gunman ran inside.

Don Kohles was walking into the Trader Joe's in the city's Silver Lake section Saturday afternoon when a car being chased by police crashed into a pole just outside.

Kohles says police fired at the male driver and shattered the store's glass doors. Kohles says he and others inside took cover and laid on the floor as the suspect ran inside.

Kohles says the man ran toward the back of the store and yelled at people inside but he never heard any more gunshots.

Kohles he was terrified and others around him were sobbing. After about 30 minutes, he says police came him and rushed them outside.

___

5:05 p.m.

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, says the man had fled from the scene after the Saturday afternoon shooting in South Los Angeles.

He says officers tried to pull the man over and were led on a pursuit. Lopez says the suspect shot multiple rounds at officers during the chase but no officers were struck.

At least one officer returned fire.

Lopez says the man crashed outside of a Trader Joe's supermarket in Silver Lake and then ran into the store.

He says the situation is still unfolding and it isn't clear if employees are still inside the store.

___

5 p.m.

Bystanders in the area of a Los Angeles Trader Joe's that is surrounded by police and emergency vehicles say someone fired off gunshots outside.

Lorraine Perrotta, who lives in the Silver Lake neighborhood, says she was getting ready to park her car Saturday afternoon when she heard six gunshots.

Some witnesses took to social media.

Devin Field, a writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," tweeted he was walking inside when a car crashed into the entrance and a man "got out shooting."

Los Angeles police say there is an "active" incident at the store and that the public should stay clear of the area. Some people could be seen exiting the store through a side window and down a ladder.

____

4:40 p.m.

A large number of police and rescue personnel were responding to a Los Angeles supermarket, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted there was an "active incident" at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area.

Calls to the department's public information office were not immediately answered. Reports of gunshots could not immediately be confirmed.

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.

