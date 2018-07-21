Tulsa Police Investigating Stabbing At Cove Apartments

Tulsa Police are questioning a suspect they say stabbed a man at the Cove Apartments Near 11th & memorial.

The victim told officers when he tried to get the man to leave his apartment, the man stabbed him in the gut. The suspect called into police a few minutes after officers arrived on the scene and said he used the knife in self-defense. Officers detained the suspect and have transported him to be interviewed by detectives.

Police say that while serious the victim's wounds do not seem life-threatening.