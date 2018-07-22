Reasonable July Heat Returns To Green Country

Our slight trend down in our late July heat continues!



Passing clouds are rolling through Green Country today, and that will help to knock a few more degrees off those temperatures! Highs will reach the mid 90s on average across Green Country, with some lower 90s for folks north of Tulsa. Don’t be totally shocked if you catch a few sprinkles on your windshield today as well, but no measurable rain is expected.



The small downward trend in temperatures continues into the start of the work week as well! Passing cloud cover is again expected on Monday along with a slight chance of showers. We’ll see highs only in the lower 90s Monday afternoon with a refreshing northeast breeze.



Our weather patterns looks pretty calm for the majority of this week as the “heat dome” of high pressure responsible for our recent heat wave shoves west of the area. This will allow some weak fronts to slide through Green Country every day or two, giving us a continued northeast breeze and overall reasonable humidity. Temperatures will slowly heat back up by mid-week, with some mid to upper 90s possible again by Wednesday and Thursday.



Things will become a bit more unsettled by the end of the week and next weekend with a few upper level disturbances passing by in our northwesterly flow aloft. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by Friday and continuing into next weekend, potentially bringing some welcome rainfall to drought-stricken areas of Green Country and keeping our temperatures near normal or even a bit below normal! That is certainly welcome news after our recent brutal heat.



Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!