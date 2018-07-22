Man's murder trial for 1999 Oklahoma case continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man's murder trial for 1999 Oklahoma case continues

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) - The legal process for a Kansas man facing charges in the 1999 disappearance of two Oklahoma girls is continuing slowly as the teenagers' families wait for answers.

The Miami News-Record reports that a Craig County district judge has postponed Ronnie Dean Busick's case until September in the next step to schedule a preliminary hearing. The new court date was set after prosecutor Erin Oquin and Busick's attorney Gretchen Mosely met for nearly two hours discussing discovery in the case.

The 66-year-old faces four counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and kidnapping charges for the 1999 disappearance and murders of 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, and the murders of Ashley's parents.

Busick is the lone surviving suspect in the long-running case and has declined to disclose information on the case.

