Tulsa police search for suspect following deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Tulsa say they have no suspects in a deadly overnight shooting.

Television station KJRH reports that the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall on the city's north side.

Investigators say a male victim argued with a woman and then followed the woman to a nearby nightclub when an unknown assailant shot the victim multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:45 a.m. His name has not been released.

Police say witnesses in the area are not cooperating in their investigation and that they have no information on a suspect.

