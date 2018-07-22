Man Dead, Shot Multiple Times Near Apache And Yale, Police Say

A man is dead after being shot near Apache and Yale.

Tulsa police say they received a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning about a man pulling a gun on someone at a club near Apache and Yale. They say an officer nearby heard gunshots.

When first responders arrived, they found a 37-year-old man dead on the sidewalk in front of the club, police say.

According to investigators, the man had been shot multiple times and had died at the scene.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in an earlier disturbance at another club, but are not sure yet if that incident is related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or e-mail homicide@cityoftulsa.org.