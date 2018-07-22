Suspect Hospitalized After Bixby Officer-Involved Shooting, OSBI - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Hospitalized After Bixby Officer-Involved Shooting, OSBI Investigating

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Bixby.

Bixby police say they had responded to a reported assault with a weapon around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 16400 block of South 84th East Avenue.  They say, while officers were at the scene, they were told someone had taken the family vehicle.

Police say an officer headed toward the scene spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop the vehicle.

They say the driver fled, but eventually stopped, turned toward the officer, and began driving at the officer.

According to police, the officer then fired at the driver.

The driver left the scene, but was located soon after, police say.

They say the male suspect was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.  His condition is unknown at this time.

OSBI has been called to investigate the shooting.

