Juvenile dies after Oklahoma officer-involved shooting

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a juvenile suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Investigators says the male juvenile died Sunday afternoon following an early-morning shooting in Bixby, located about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Bixby police responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at a residence about 5 a.m. and learned that someone had taken a vehicle.

The OSBI says the vehicle later drove toward an officer's squad car and the officer fired several shots before the driver fled.

The vehicle was later located and the juvenile was found inside with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon. He hasn't been identified.

No officers were injured in the incident.

