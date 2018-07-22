Surveillance Video Shows Man Breaking Into Cars In Tulsa Neighbo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Surveillance Video Shows Man Breaking Into Cars In Tulsa Neighborhood

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Neighbors say that the car break-ins are happening in the Fieldstone neighborhood, and they’re hoping police will soon catch those responsible. The video, taken Friday, shows a man walking up to the driveway, rummaging through a vehicle, and stealing the items inside.

Rich DelMastro says the thief is seen wearing his backpack that was stolen before this video was captured.

“It's not a matter of material items being stolen it’s a violation of our peace of mind and our safety,” said Rich,

His wife, Colleen, says their neighborhood has been a target since April. She tells me the break-ins have since increased in their community, and they’ve had enough.

“His backpack was taken, sunglasses, the individual takes the change out of your car and it appears to be the same young man,” said Colleen.

A police report has been filed but police are still looking for any help with the case. If you think you may have information please call (918) 596-2677

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
