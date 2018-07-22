Bell chimes 17 times at memorial for Branson boat victims

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

A bell at a Branson, Missouri, chapel has chimed 17 times in remembrance of the victims killed in a boat accident nearby.

(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., held a community wide memorial service on Sunday, July 22, 2018, for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".

(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."

Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

Jonathan Gold, who became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, has died.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump detailing how he plans to improve Mexico's economy and security so Mexicans do not feel the need to migrate.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte). Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, right, and his future Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to the press outside his party's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Lopez Obrador has release...

A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.

(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Family of victims of the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake leave after a community wide memorial service for the families, friends and victims at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., on Su...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People look at a memorial in front of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman is comforted by her sister Leeta Bigbee after speaking to the media at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost nine family members in the accide...

(Nathan Papes /The Springfield News-Leader via AP). College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., held a community wide memorial service on Sunday, July 22, 2018, for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.

A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.

"Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost," said Branson Mayor Karen Best. "We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."

The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

