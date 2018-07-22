Marijuana Activists Say They Are "Mad As Hell"

As lawmakers work to figure out how to regulate medical marijuana, activists are pushing to legalize recreational marijuana.

Demonstrators with "Green the Vote" marched through downtown Tulsa this evening. People in the group say they're "mad as hell" and want to get out the message that "they are no longer the few, they are the many."

Meanwhile, demonstrators took to the capitol in Oklahoma City to voice their disappointment with the state department of health and their regulations over medical marijuana.

They say they're fed up and are planning more demonstrations. Supporters say they may march to the health department on Thursday.