Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Zoo has a new resident Lexi the Giraffe has given birth the calf is already up on its feet.

Observers say Lexi is an attentive mother. Animal care staff will continue monitoring both mama and baby for developmental milestones. In June, the zoo announced a new expansion of the giraffe exhibit.

"That is very exciting, and that was a big push to get this giraffe expansion so we could expand our own herd and have a large multi-generational herd,” said Jordan Piha with the Tulsa Zoo.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Osage Casino Hotel, the zoo was able to nearly double the size of the giraffe barn.

