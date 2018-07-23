Toronto Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 13 Wounded, Gunman Dead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Toronto Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 13 Wounded, Gunman Dead

Posted: Updated:
TORONTO, Canada -

A man shot 14 people, killing one of them, in a lively Toronto neighborhood before dying after an exchange of gunfire with police late Sunday, police said. 

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting in the city's Greektown neighborhood wasn't random, and he didn't rule out terrorism as a motive.
"Other than the shooter, we have a young lady that is deceased," the police chief said.

Saunders also said a 9-year-old was in critical condition.

He said the suspect used a handgun.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant.

Toronto's Greektown is a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes.

The condition of the other victims wasn't known yet, police spokesman Mark Pugash said.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"I thought it was fireworks at first, because it was a rapid fire, and then there would be a pause and more fire. We didn't know what it was. We saw people starting to run in our direction, and I still didn't know what it was. And then more people were running, and so we started running and we ran down a side street," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada's largest city.

"We were so use to living in a city where these things didn't happen," Toronto Mayor John Tory said. "But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable."

This past weekend, Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.
Tory said the city has a gun problem.  "Guns are too readily available to too many people," he said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.