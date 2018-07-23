Break From Oklahoma's Oppressive Heat

The overall pattern will support closer to near or slightly above normal temps for the rest of the week before another front arrives by the end of the work-week with increasing chances for more showers and storms across northeastern Oklahoma. A few spotty showers or thunder-showers can’t be ruled out this morning for a few hours across northeastern Oklahoma but the odds will remain very low. Highs today should be in the lower to 90s with another northeast wind expected for the day.

We’ll start with a quick review of the Friday weather before moving into the future.

The excessive heat Friday brought our high to 106 officially from Tulsa International Airport with heat index values ranging from 110 to 125 across eastern Oklahoma before a front moved southward Friday night into Saturday morning. A few severe storms developed along this boundary but the majority of those stayed in northwestern Arkansas where some tennis ball sized hail was reported. Saturday we still hit 100 in the metro with southwestern and southern Oklahoma even higher, but cloud cover Sunday kept our temps in the upper 80s while the southwestern part of the state was once again in the sunshine and south winds with highs above 100.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure that has been over or near the area is now well west of the state and will create another north to northwest flow across our region for the next few days. A trough of low pressure will be located across the upper Midwest and eastern Oklahoma will remain between the high and the trough for this week and possible into early next week. This pattern will eventually bring us rain and storm chances along with the potential for cooler than normal temps. The daily operational data will bring the highs back into the mid-90s for the middle of the week, but the pattern also suggest we will be in the running for some clouds and another front nearing by Thursday that will stall across northern Oklahoma before slowly moving southward this weekend. This will keep the rain and storm chances through the weekend with the below normal temps. Another oddity for this summer as we’re typically moving into our hottest time of the year.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.