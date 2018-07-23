Break From Oklahoma's Oppressive Heat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Break From Oklahoma's Oppressive Heat

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The overall pattern will support closer to near or slightly above normal temps for the rest of the week before another front arrives by the end of the work-week with increasing chances for more showers and storms across northeastern Oklahoma.   A few spotty showers or thunder-showers can’t be ruled out this morning for a few hours across northeastern Oklahoma but the odds will remain very low.  Highs today should be in the lower to 90s with another northeast wind expected for the day. 

Interactive Radar

We’ll start with a quick review of the Friday weather before moving into the future. 

The excessive heat Friday brought our high to 106 officially from Tulsa International Airport with heat index values ranging from 110 to 125 across eastern Oklahoma before a front moved southward Friday night into Saturday morning.  A few severe storms developed along this boundary but the majority of those stayed in northwestern Arkansas where some tennis ball sized hail was reported.  Saturday we still hit 100 in the metro with southwestern and southern Oklahoma even higher, but cloud cover Sunday kept our temps in the upper 80s while the southwestern part of the state was once again in the sunshine and south winds with highs above 100.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure that has been over or near the area is now well west of the state and will create another north to northwest flow across our region for the next few days.  A trough of low pressure will be located across the upper Midwest and eastern Oklahoma will remain between the high and the trough for this week and possible into early next week.  This pattern will eventually bring us rain and storm chances along with the potential for cooler than normal temps.  The daily operational data will bring the highs back into the mid-90s for the middle of the week, but the pattern also suggest we will be in the running for some clouds and another front nearing by Thursday that will stall across northern Oklahoma before slowly moving southward this weekend.  This will keep the rain and storm chances through the weekend with the below normal temps.  Another oddity for this summer as we’re typically moving into our hottest time of the year.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Break From Oklahoma's Oppressive Heat

    Break From Oklahoma's Oppressive Heat

    The overall pattern will support closer to near or slightly above normal temps for the rest of the week before another front arrives by the end of the work-week with increasing chances for more showers and storms across northeastern Oklahoma. 

    More >>

    The overall pattern will support closer to near or slightly above normal temps for the rest of the week before another front arrives by the end of the work-week with increasing chances for more showers and storms across northeastern Oklahoma. 

    More >>

  • Scorcher! Friday Temps Again In The 100's

    Scorcher! Friday Temps Again In The 100's

    Heat warnings will continue to be the major headline today but a few scattered thunderstorms may also occur as a boundary approaches the area this afternoon and tonight.  

    More >>

    Heat warnings will continue to be the major headline today but a few scattered thunderstorms may also occur as a boundary approaches the area this afternoon and tonight.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.