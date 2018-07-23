Coast Guard To Salvage Branson Duck Boat Which Sank On Table Roc - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Coast Guard To Salvage Branson Duck Boat Which Sank On Table Rock Lake

Posted: Updated:
BRANSON, Missouri -

The U.S. Coast Guard in Branson, Missouri is scheduled today to retrieve the duck boat that capsized and sank late last week, killing 17 people.

The duck boat is still on the bottom of Table Rock Lake in about 80 feet of water, but the Coast Guard says they plan to begin the process of bringing it to the surface at 9:00 a.m.

They say they've been working with Ride the Ducks to coordinate the retrieval of the sunken vessel, known as Stretch Duck Seven.

7/20/2018 Related Story: Branson Community Pulls Together Following Tragic Boat Accident

Authorities say 17 people died on Table Rock Lake when the boat went down in stormy weather and none of the 31 people onboard were wearing life jackets.

7/21/2018 Related Story: Officials Release Names Of Those Lost In Duck Boat Accident

Once the boat is on shore, the Coast Guard says it will be taken to a secure facility where investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they will hold a news conference to talk about the salvage operation later this morning.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.