Two Residents Escape Burning Tulsa Home Uninjured

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started a Tulsa house fire early Monday.

They say two people were inside the home in the 700 block of North Florence Place when the fire started around 2:30 a.m.

The fire department arrived to find flames coming from the back of the house.  They say two residents were outside and waiting for the fire department.

"They heard some popping from the fire or whatever initially caused it.  She awoke and smelled the smoke, came out in the street and called 911," said Tulsa Fire Captain Michael Chandler.

Firefighters say they aren't sure if the home had working smoke detectors, but say both residents were able to get out safely.

