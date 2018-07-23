Houston police release sketch of suspect in doctor's killing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Houston police release sketch of suspect in doctor's killing

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:48:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:48:18 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Ailing auto CEO Marchionne had multiple roles, no script

    Ailing auto CEO Marchionne had multiple roles, no script

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:47:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...
    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to inform them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing him from returning to the company he...More >>
    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to inform them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing him from returning to the company he created through a merger.More >>
    •   

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities in Houston have released a composite sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning at Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire.

The suspect sketch released over the weekend depicts a man wearing glasses and a cap. Police have also released surveillance photos, taken from a distance, that appear to show the bicyclists crossing paths.

Authorities are investigating whether the killing was targeted or random.

Hausknecht treated Bush in February 2000 for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness while visiting Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.