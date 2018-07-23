Duck boat that sank in deadly accident is raised from lake

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

A copy of the "Join or Die" political cartoon that appeared in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper in 1754 is up for auction.

The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a man who was sentenced to death for killing two adults and a 9-year-old girl on a Bridgeport street in 2006.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Authorities in Houston have released a composite sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston.

Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".

(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock L...

The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

The duck boat that capsized and sank last week on a sightseeing cruise was raised from a Missouri lake Monday, more than three days after the accident that killed 17 people near the tourist town of Branson.

Footage from Springfield, Missouri, television station KYTV showed a crane attached to a barge pulling the duck boat from Table Rock Lake and another boat pushing the vessel toward shore.

The boat , which was submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water, went down Thursday evening after a sudden thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Divers attached a sling to the boat, then raised the vessel. Once it was brought to the surface, it was drained, Coast Guard Capt. Scott Stoermer told reporters.

The vessel will be loaded onto a vehicle and transported to a facility where the National Transportation Safety Board will take custody of it, Stoermer said.

Nine of the people who died belonged to one Indiana family . Others killed came from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois. Seven survivors were taken to a Branson hospital, where the last patient was discharged Sunday.

Mandi Keller, who was not aboard the vessel, told The Kansas City Star that the survival of her 15-year-old daughter, Gillian Collins, and eight other relatives was a "complete miracle." They were the only family aboard in which no one died.

Missouri State Highway Patrol chaplain Steve Martin said the family's survival was "remarkable" and that there is no explanation for it. He said the relatives, who found safety in different ways, were suffering from survivors' guilt.

Divers have recovered a video-recording device that was aboard the boat, although it's unclear whether it was working when the boat capsized or whether any data can be retrieved, including audio. The recorder was headed to the NTSB lab in Washington, D.C.

Steve Paul, owner of the Test Drive Technologies inspection service in the St. Louis area, said he issued a written report in August 2017 for Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, after inspecting two dozen boats. In the report, he explained why the vessels' engines - and pumps that remove water from their hulls - might fail in inclement weather.

Paul said he would not know if the boat that sank is one that he inspected until it has been recovered from the lake.

Ripley Entertainment, which owns the duck boat business in Branson, has not responded to questions about Paul's concerns.

The company's website said it was offering to pay for all medical and funeral expenses for victims, to return all personal items from the accident scene and to help with families' travel or accommodations. The company also said it was offering grief counseling for its own employees.

Ripley has made few comments since Friday, except to say that the accident was the company's first in more than 40 years in Branson.

