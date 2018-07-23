Parents, Siblings Charged After Lincoln Co. Teen Found Nearly Starved To Death

The District Attorney’s Office says a father, his wife and two children are all facing felony charges after a 15-year-old boy was found nearly starved to death in the family’s home near Meeker.

The District Attorney’s Office says a father, his wife and two step-children are all facing felony charges after a 15-year-old boy was found nearly starved to death in the family’s home near Meeker.

According to investigators, the teen was forced to live in a barn next to the family home. He was found being extremely underweight and suffering from a head wound that his father had super-glued shut.

The teen was taken to OU Children’s Hospital, where doctors found he had a stomach full of twigs, leaves and grass. He had also suffered multiple broken bones.

The DA’s office says the boy’s father, 34-year-old Jimmy Jones Sr., has been charged with one felony count of child abuse by injury and one felony count of child neglect.

The boy’s step-mother 46-year-old Amy Jones, has been charged with one felony count of enabling child abuse by injury and one felony count of child neglect.

The boy’s two step-brothers, 20-year-old Johnathan Plank and 24-year-old Tyler Adkins, on both facing one felony count of child neglect.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter told News 9, “I want to stress that each of these are very serious charges under OK law, and the most serious charges we could present based on the facts.”

Panter said each of these charges carries the maximum of life in prison.

