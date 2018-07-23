The Latest: Suspect arrested in Oakland station killing

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...

Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church on Sunday in Nevada.

(Churchill County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Churchill County Sheriff's office shows John O'Conner. Police in the northern Nevada city of Fallon are trying to determine why O'Conner walked into his Mormon church on Sun...

A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

The Latest: Vigil held for family among boat sinking victims

A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.

The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland, forcing the closure of the station.

APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

Parts of the southwestern U.S. approached 120 degrees Monday.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix. Parts of Arizona and the Southwest are bracing for the hottest weather of the year with highs this week expected to appro...

US Southwest sizzles as temperatures near 120 degrees

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal stabbing attack at a California train station (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man suspected in the stabbing death of a teenager at an Oakland, California, train station had no weapon when he was arrested on a train a dozen miles away.

Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas says 27-year-old John Lee Cowell was arrested without incident Monday evening aboard an Antioch-bound train at a BART station in Walnut Creek.

At a news conference, Rojas couldn't immediately explain how Cowell managed to board the train but called the public transportation system "porous."

Police say Cowell stabbed 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death Sunday night at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland and wounded her sister.

Authorities haven't supplied a motive for what they say appeared to be an unprovoked and possibly random attack.

___

7:50 p.m.

A paroled convict suspected in a deadly stabbing at an Oakland train station has been arrested.

Authorities say an anonymous tip from a Bay Area Rapid Transit rider led them to 27-year-old John Lee Cowell.

He was peacefully arrested aboard an Antioch-bound train Monday night at the Pleasant Hill Station in Walnut Creek, about a dozen miles from Oakland.

A manhunt had been underway since Cowell was identified as the suspect who randomly and fatally stabbed 18-year-old Nia Wilson in the neck and wounded her sister Sunday night at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

Authorities say Cowell had served time for second-degree robbery and was released from prison on May 6.

Nia's parents and dozens of others held a vigil at the station Monday night to remember her.

___

6:20 p.m.

A vigil is being held at the Oakland train station where a young woman was stabbed to death and her sister wounded in what authorities say was an unprovoked attack.

Dozens of people showed up Monday evening to remember 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was stabbed in the neck at the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old John Cowell, a convicted robber who was paroled from state prison in May.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

At the vigil, Nia's father says the image of his youngest child's body lying under a tarpaulin on the train platform is an image he will never forget and he wants the killer caught.

___

4:15 p.m.

The wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed by a violent felon on parole says they were "blindsided by a maniac."

Lahtifa Wilson, who is 26 years old, told ABC7 News on Monday that the sisters never saw suspect John Cowell or exchanged words with him on the subway before he stabbed Nia Wilson in the neck.

He then attacked and wounded her.

Wilson said she looked back at Cowell after he ran off, and she saw him wiping off his knife.

She said she failed to protect her baby sister, who she described as the "sweetest person on the earth." She says she told Nia she loved her.

Wilson says she was with Nia and another sister and heading home from a family function when Cowell attacked at the MacArthur train station.

Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas said Monday that surveillance video shows 27-year-old Cowell striking the sisters and getting away.

A cousin had previously identified 21-year-old Tashiya Wilson as the wounded sister, but authorities later said Lahtifa Wilson had been hurt.

___

1 p.m.

Authorities in Northern California say the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a subway station is a violent felon on parole.

Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas said Monday surveillance video shows 27-year-old John Cowell "struck very rapidly," stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death and injuring her sister, Latifa Wilson.

Rojas says detectives found a knife at a construction site near the MacArthur train station they believe was used in the attack.

The chiefs says surveillance video shows Cowell attacked the sisters quickly, stabbing them after they exited a train.

He says it was an "unprovoked, vicious attack" and that officials have not determined a motive.

Rojas says surveillance video also shows Cowell fleeing through a parking lot, where he changed his clothes.

The chief says investigators are trying to determine what led to the attack. Rojas says they have no information it was racially motivated, but they are not discarding that factor as a possible motive. The Wilson sisters are black, and Cowell is white.

"Up to this point we don't have any information that was race-motivated, but we can't discard it.," he said.

___

12:30 p.m.

Police in Northern California have identified a man suspected of fatally stabbing a teenager at a Northern California train station as 27-year-old John Cowell.

Bay Area Rapid Transit police on Monday released three surveillance video images of Cowell, including one that shows him at MacArthur station Sunday night, when the teenager and her sister were stabbed on a platform after exiting the train.

The photograph shows Cowell wearing a gray and white track suit and carrying a backpack.

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas described Cowell as "a violent felon who is currently on parole."

Police didn't identify the victims, but their relatives say they were 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who died, and her sister, 21-year-old Tashiya Wilson. Tashiya Wilson was hospitalized.

___

10:30 a.m.

A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.

Ebony Monroe said Monday her cousins, 18-year-old Nia Wilson and 21-year-old Tashiya Wilson, were heading home Sunday night on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train after celebrating Wilson's late boyfriend's birthday. He drowned two years ago in a lake.

BART spokesman Jim Allison says a man allegedly attacked the sisters at random as they exited a train at the MacArthur station in Oakland.

Nia Wilson died soon after police arrived, and her sister was taken to a hospital.

Monroe says her cousin graduated from Oakland High School and was a "beautiful person inside and out."

___

6:52 a.m.

Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland.

The stabbings, which appeared to be random, happened Sunday night at the Bay Area Rapid Transit's MacArthur Station.

BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital.

He says police are looking for the suspect fled the station. He is described as a white male in his twenties or thirties with a heavy-set build.

Relative Malika Harris identified the woman who died as her sister, Nia Wilson, who had attended Oakland High.

Official closed the station after the attack. It reopened at 4 a.m. Monday.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

