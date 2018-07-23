Chicago mayoral candidate shows up at church, hands out cash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicago mayoral candidate shows up at church, hands out cash

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he wasn't trying to buy anyone's vote when he handed out close to $200,000 to churchgoers.

The millionaire businessman says Sunday's appearance at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church was nothing more than "one of the biggest property tax relief assistance" events of the year and the kind of thing he's done before.

Republican State Rep. David McSweeney described the sight of the Democratic candidate on WGN-TV peeling bills from a thick wad of cash in the church as "so wrong."

The Illinois State Board of Elections said Wilson didn't break any campaign finance laws because the money came from his non-profit foundation.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is running for re-election, also spoke at the church about high property taxes on Sunday.

