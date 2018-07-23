Police: Man tortured, killed woman before dismembering her

Monday, July 23 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:29:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:42 GMT
A relative of a teen who was fatally stabbed at a Northern California train station says her cousin was returning home after celebrating her dead boyfriend's birthday when she was randomly attacked.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM's decision, during a personal acc...
Victims of a fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by the company that owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:36 GMT
(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones filed a motion Friday, July 20, 2018, to dismiss a defamation l...
Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is moving to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the families of some of the 26 people killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:32 GMT
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. A day earlier, Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado was shot and kille...
A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
Monday, July 23 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:28:13 GMT
(Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer M...
The family of a woman who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.
LAWRENCE, N.J. (AP) - The man accused of dismembering and burning the body of a New Jersey woman is now charged with killing her.
Prosecutors allege that 52-year-old Dennis Parrish tortured and killed 32-year-old Tonya Cook before dismembering her body and leaving her burned remains in a Cumberland County field, where they were found July 2. The additional charges of first-degree murder and obstruction were announced Monday.
Investigators identified Parrish as a suspect after finding a moving company box among Cook's remains and tracing a number on that box back to him. Police say they found Cook's blood inside Parrish's home.
Prosecutors didn't provide details such as how Parrish encountered Cook or exactly how she died.
Public Defender JoEllyn Jones says her client was ordered held pending trial but declined further comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
