Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Who's gonna run this town tonight? Jay-Z is.

The rap mogul's Made in America music festival will stay in the heart of Philadelphia after Mayor Jim Kenney reversed course on his decision to move the event.

Kenney and Roc Nation's chief operating officer said Monday the festival would remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they work out operational issues.

"I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success," Kenney said in a statement. "The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia - the birthplace of our country - and I'm optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event."

The city had said last week the annual festival would need to move to a new location starting in 2019, citing how long it takes to set up and knock down the two-day festival.

Jay-Z, whose hits include "Run This Town," had accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Made in America draws up to 50,000 people annually to the parkway, a heavily visited expanse of museums, monuments, fountains and the famed "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

"We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come," Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of Roc Nation, said in a joint statement with the mayor.

