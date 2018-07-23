Recreational pot initiative unlikely to make November ballot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Recreational pot initiative unlikely to make November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's secretary of state says an initiative petition to allow Oklahoma voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use is "highly unlikely" to appear on the election ballot in November.

James Williamson told reporters Monday that even if supporters get the nearly 124,000 signatures they need by the Aug. 8 deadline, it's unlikely to qualify for the ballot in November because of procedural requirements. If it doesn't, the governor could set a special election or place the issue on the next statewide ballot in 2020.

Advocates for legalization say they've gathered about 118,000 signatures so far.

Petition organizer Isaac Caviness says he's seen huge enthusiasm since the state Board of Health voted to place tough new restrictions on medical marijuana after it was approved by voters last month.

