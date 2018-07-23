City Collecting School Supplies For Tulsa Students

Tulsa kids will head back to school in just about six weeks and you can help make sure teachers have the supplies they need.

The City is collecting school supplies at all Tulsa fire stations until August 3rd as part of a "Tools for Schools" drive.

"We all know that we've had a hard time in our state funding education. Teachers have been known to just go out and spend their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms, and that shouldn't be happening,” said Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert.

This is the second year for the drive.

The supplies that Tulsa teachers need most include the following:

Copy paper

Dry erase markers

Pencils

Crayons and colored pencils

Tissues

Disinfectant wipes

Spiral notebooks (one-subject, wide ruled)

Supplies collected will go to the Tulsa Public Schools Foundation and be made available to teachers for pickup after Aug. 3.