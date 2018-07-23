Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect, Witnesses In Weekend Shooting

Tulsa police are investigating the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

Police say someone shot and killed John Wilson early Sunday morning and they are asking for more witnesses to come forward.

First responders found the 37-year-old man’s body on the sidewalk outside of a bar just feet away from his vehicle, which investigators say was still running.

Officers say at least five dozen people were standing outside the bar just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday when bullets started flying.

“There are friends there that witnessed this that know exactly what happened,” said Sergeant Dave Walker.

Police say Wilson drove up to the bar in his Chevy Tahoe and left it running as he started to go inside.

That’s when officers say someone shot and killed him.

7/22/2018 Related Story: Man Dead, Shot Multiple Times Near Apache And Yale, Police Say

“So you would think that he is not going in there to party or do something, he is there on a mission or something,” said Walker.

Before driving to the bar near Apache and Yale, police say Wilson was at another bar, Protocrat 007 Club, and pulled a gun on someone there during a confrontation of some kind with a woman.

“Maybe there is an extenuating circumstance to this crime, maybe the gun pointing at 007 leads to the problem at the after hours spot,” stated Walker.

Even though only three of the dozens of witnesses have come forward, Walker says his homicide unit will still get the answers they need.

“We have had murders, homicides where they are deemed justifiable…the person that shoots somebody for a legitimate reason is given a pass, so to speak,” he said. “Our investigation leads me to think maybe this happened here.”

But without the gunman coming forward, detectives are left to find the answers themselves.

“When we get you, which chances are you’re going to get got, you’re going to have to come up with a story. It would be best if you just come down here and give us the story,” declared Walker.