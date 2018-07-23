Preliminary Hearing Tuesday For Bixby Students Charged With Rape - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Preliminary Hearing Tuesday For Bixby Students Charged With Rape Of Teammate

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Bixby High School students charged with rape will be in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

The four football players, Samuel Lakin, Joe Wood, William Thomas, and Colton Cable, are charged with rape by instrumentation of a teammate.

In a brief filed with the court, the defense says the case should be dismissed because the defendants did not commit rape.

The defense is also asking the court, if the case does proceed to trial, to certify the defendants as juveniles, while the prosecution is asking that they be tried as adults.

