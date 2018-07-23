Tulsa Realtors Helping Kids Get What They Need For Upcoming School Year

A group of Tulsa realtors are helping make sure Tulsa kids have what they need for the coming school year.

The Tulsa Association of Realtors spent Monday stuffing backpacks for the Backpacks for Kids program.

Volunteers say the kids always appreciate it.

“Most of these kids have never had anything new, so the fact that they get to open this, they’ll walk around with their backpacks on, they’ll put their shoes on immediately, they’ll squeal. I get goosebumps even talking about it,” said Shelley Carson.

This year, the Tulsa Association of Realtors is packing more than 500 backpacks with toiletries and new clothes.