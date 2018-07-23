US Southwest sizzles as temperatures near 120 degrees

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

A relative says a deadly shootout at a Los Angeles supermarket started with a domestic feud miles away.

Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church on Sunday in Nevada.

A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.

The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

Three teenage suspects are now in custody in connection with a police chase that led to a suburban Seattle officer being struck and killed by a pursuing officer in a patrol car.

Officials in Philadelphia have reversed their decision and now say that Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will remain on the city's grandest boulevard.

A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Temperatures approached 120 degrees in parts of the U.S. Southwest on Monday, and forecasters said this week could bring the region's hottest weather of the year.

Phoenix reached a sweltering 115 degrees (46 Celsius), which broke the previous daily record, according to the National Weather Service.

"I'm hoping to stay in the air conditioning all day, and I'm planning to take it easy," said Lisa Kirby, who was visiting from Rhode Island for a conference.

Firefighters and city officials Monday morning distributed bright red cloth visors, hand fans and blue-colored cooling neckerchiefs to downtown Phoenix commuters, advising them to stay inside as much as possible.

A heat advisory was in effect for west Texas and southeast New Mexico into Monday evening, with high temperatures well into the triple digits, the service said. Afternoon school bus service was canceled Monday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where the mercury climbed to 105 degrees (41 Celsius).

Forecasters issued excessive heat warnings to much of Arizona, including parts of Grand Canyon National Park, and extended into areas of Southern California and Nevada.

The operator of California's electrical grid to call for voluntary conservation of power Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures in much of the West.

Parts of Utah were also issued an excessive heat warning with temperatures this week expected to approach 109 degrees (43 Celsius). The weather service said the warning for Utah's Dixie and Lake Powell regions will be in effect Tuesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service uses a complicated formula that varies from region to region to declare an excessive heat warning, including close to record-breaking temperatures.

Forecasters say southern Arizona will swelter through temperatures from 112 to 119 degrees through Wednesday.

Some of the highest temperatures over the next few days were expected in Phoenix, and officials are cautioning people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said the department gets dozens of calls a day about heat-related illnesses during excessive heat warnings.

"They range from someone who just needs to get inside to someone who needs to get urgently to the hospital," Hook said.

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Forecasters say monsoon moisture will return to the Phoenix area from the east by the weekend.

Arizona's monsoon season brings summer rains that can cause flash flooding and bring heavy winds.

