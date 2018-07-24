Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 2nd Amendment provides the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.

The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.

(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...

A former diver is suing USA Diving over allegations a coach sexually abused her beginning when she was 16.

Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...

A little girl who lost her beloved stuffed lion on a hike in the Oregon backcountry has been reunited with her favorite toy.

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.

(AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

By BEN NADLER and BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Tuesday's bruising gubernatorial runoff in Georgia is testing the loyalty of Republican voters to President Donald Trump and their continuing appetite for rejecting the establishment in favor of bare-knuckled outsider politics.

The matchup between Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle pits the White House, which backs Kemp, against outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who backs Cagle. Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner in the fall, seeking to become the first black female governor of any American state.

A well-known figure at the Georgia Capitol, Cagle entered the Republican race as the presumed front-runner, with financial backing from much of the state's lobbying class. Even as a statewide elected official, Kemp positioned himself as a "politically incorrect conservative" outsider perpetually battling liberal Democrats and Republican insiders.

Both Republicans have tried to align themselves with Trump, while taking hard lines on immigration, guns and social issues. But as both men swung to the right during the extended Republican contest, Cagle has been widely viewed as the candidate most likely to tack to the center in a general election campaign. The question is whether such apparent moderation is a liability that will prevent him from getting past Republican primary voters Kemp courted with ads featuring guns, chain saws and a pickup truck to "round up criminal illegals."

Cagle led the initial five-man primary in May, but fell well shy of the majority required to avoid a runoff. The two months since have been a cascade of problems for the veteran politician, and public polls suggest Kemp has closed the gap.

Nichole Jacobs went to Sandy Springs Christian Church to vote Tuesday for Kemp, citing his stance on immigration. Jacobs sends both her children to private schools, and feels her affluent Atlanta suburb is overrun with "illegal immigration."

"People are moving out of Sandy Springs to get into a better school district or putting their kids in private schools," Jacobs said.

Ron Rosen, 80, has lived in Sandy Springs for over four decades where he is a doctor. He cast his vote for Cagle because he wasn't impressed by Kemp's ads. Rosen felt Kemp's advertisements were too focused on mudslinging rather than what he was going to do for Georgia if elected. Cagle proved himself, Rosen said.

"Cagle did come up with positive things," Rosen said. "I wanted to hear about what someone was going to do."

Cagle, however, unwittingly played into Kemp's framing when he was secretly recorded earlier this year by a former rival who captured the lieutenant governor explaining in detail that he steered legislation in the state Senate based on campaign contributions. Another clip Kemp released revealed Cagle describing the GOP contest as a race to be "the craziest" candidate with "the biggest gun" and "the biggest truck."

Trump's unexpected endorsement of Kemp last week, followed by a weekend visit from Vice President Mike Pence, threw the race into overdrive. Tuesday morning, both Trump and Pence rallied support for Kemp on Twitter.

"Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement!" the president tweeted.

It's a matter of risk-and-reward for Georgia Republicans and Trump, who was burned last year when he twice backed losing Senate candidates in neighboring Alabama. Kemp offers Trump a chance to back another brash politician who can carry the president's brand in a state the president won in 2016. But that alliance also alarms some GOP players, who are wary about Georgia's changing electorate and a national mood that favors Democrats - potentially giving Democrats an opening in a state the GOP has dominated at the polls for the last two decades.

Those concerns became evident when Deal, a broadly popular figure, weighed in with his own 11th hour endorsement for Cagle, touting him as an able business-recruiting partner and his best potential successor. The move stood out for a governor previously content to leave party faithful to their own choices.

Georgia elects its governor and lieutenant governor independently, so Cagle was never part of Deal's ticket, though they both hail from the same north Georgia town of Gainesville.

The National Rifle Association also threw its weight behind Cagle in April after he helped kill a tax break benefiting Delta Air Lines, one of the state's largest employers, after the company ended a discount program for NRA members. Oliver North, president-elect of the gun-rights group, joined Cagle on campaign stops in Savannah, Kennesaw and Gainesville.

Polls remain open Tuesday until 7 p.m. Early in-person voting began July 2.

___

Associated Press writer Brinley Hineman in Sandy Springs, Georgia, contributed to this report.

___

An earlier version of this report had an erroneous reference to "Chris" Cagle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.