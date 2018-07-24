Heat radiates across Southwest; Death Valley hottest

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The family of a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager to death at a California train station says he's seriously mentally ill and the state failed to provide him with proper treatment.

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP). In this surveillance camera image released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Television in Atlanta.

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018.

Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho.

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix city employee Tammy Vo stands by a water mister as she hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out a cooling neckerchief to morning commuter Arielle Thomas early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Kids wear cooling neckerchiefs given to them by firefighters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix firefighter Juan Rodriguez hands out cooling neckerchiefs to morning commuters early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early Monday, July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, setting record highs in California's Death Valley, Thermal and Palm Springs in a week that forecasters say could prove to be the region's hottest this year.

The National Weather Service said a new high of 127 degrees (52.7 Celsius) was set at California's Death Valley. Weather service forecaster Chris Outler in Las Vegas said the record broke the previous one of 126 (52 Celsius) registered for the day in 1916.

He said Las Vegas reached a high of 112 (44 Celsius) on Tuesday, but that wasn't a record for the day.

The weather service said other record highs set Tuesday included 122 (50 Celsius) in Thermal, in California's Coachella Valley, and 121 (49.4 Celsius) in Palm Springs.

Forecaster Andrew Deemer said the Phoenix high of 116 (46 Celsius) on Tuesday was tied with the previous record set in 2014.

Arizona and parts of California, Utah and Nevada remained under an excessive heat warning with the heat wave continuing later into the week. Forecasters extended the excessive heat warning for Arizona's Grand Canyon through Thursday, with highs in the South Rim area expected in the low 90s.

"The hottest weather of the year will persist the next several days with near record highs for many locations," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said. "After this period of hot and dry weather for the majority of the area, better moisture will arrive back into the region late in the week."

The weather agency uses a complicated formula that varies from region to region to declare an excessive heat warning, including close to record or record-breaking temperatures.

In California, power grid operators called for cutbacks in electricity usage as parts of the U.S. Southwest dealt with another day of scorching heat.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast across the region, the California Independent System Operator Corp. urged people to ease off blasting air conditioners or using washing machines or other appliances during the peak power usage times of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also urged people to stay out of the sun.

"When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county's interim health officer.

Children, the elderly and pets shouldn't be left in homes without air conditioning or in cars even with open windows because temperatures can quickly soar to life-threatening levels, he said.

With some of the highest Southwest temperatures over the next few days expected in Phoenix, officials cautioned people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

"Nationwide, heat is the #1 heat-related killer," the weather service in Phoenix said on its website.

"Another very hot day is in store for Arizona with high temps at or above record levels," the weather service office in Tucson said in a tweet. "Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside."

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses such as heat stroke.

Spokeswoman Jeanene Fowler said Tuesday there have been five confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County this year, with the cause of another 34 deaths still under investigation.

"The numbers are definitely under what they were at the same time last year, so that's a positive sign," Fowler said.

Elsewhere in the western U.S., the hot, sunny weather prompted officials to raise the fire danger at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to a high ranking for the first time this year.

The high ranking comes after lightning sparked the first wildfire of the season near Yellowstone. No special restrictions were placed on campfires at the park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.