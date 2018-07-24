Passengers recount moments after lava hit Hawaii tour boat

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...

The Trump administration says nearly 1,200 family reunifications have occurred for children 5 and older who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, still leaving hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

A passenger on a tour boat that was pelted by exploding lava off Hawaii's Big Island last week shielded his girlfriend from the molten rock and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the catamaran's roof.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File). FILE - This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big I...

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.

(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this aerial image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from Kilauea volcano enters the ocean on Hawaii's Big Island, Monday, July 23, 2018. A passenger on a lava tour boat near the volcano says he thought he ...

(Will Bryan via AP). In this July 16, 2018, image taken from video provided by Will Bryan, lava and debris, foreground and right, from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano explodes from the ocean, near Kapoho, Hawaii. Bryan and his girlfriend suffered burns and cu...

(John Burnett/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2018, file photo, a police officer secures the tour boat "Hot Spot" for the arrival of inspectors in Hilo, Hawaii. An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent...

(Will Bryan via AP). In this July 16, 2018, image taken from video provided by Will Bryan, the glow of lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is seen through a plume of gas as it enters the ocean near Kapoho, Hawaii. Bryan, a paramedic who was on vacation ...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File). FILE - This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big I...

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A passenger on a tour boat that was struck by lava off Hawaii's Big Island last week shielded his girlfriend and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the catamaran's roof.

"I remember getting hit with the lava in my back and just waiting for the heat," Will Bryan, a 38-year-old paramedic who was on vacation in Hawaii told The Associated Press. "I just assumed that whatever hit me was lava and I was going to burn and die."

His girlfriend, Erin Walsh, 31, was sitting next to him when lava rained down on them July 16. She said she was so traumatized she couldn't be around a running clothes dryer because the sound reminded her of the cacophony of lava that struck the boat.

"It's getting better each day, but I definitely feel like I'm kind of suffering from some PTSD," she told the AP Monday by phone from Portland, where the couple lives. Walsh added she is still having trouble being alone in the dark.

The two were on a 49-passenger sight-seeing boat that brings people to see lava from Kilauea volcano entering the sea. The volcano, which has been active for decades, began its latest eruption on May 3 and has destroyed more than 700 homes since.

The volcano's magnificent illuminations lived up to the tourists' expectations, at least at the beginning. "Everybody oohed and awed," Bryan said.

But that changed as the boat got closer. "You can hear the oohs and awes stopping. Everyone started to get nervous," he recalled.

The vessel made several passes in front of the plume, getting closer each time. Bryan said "mob mentality" prevented him and others from speaking up about their fears of getting too close.

"This stuff was magical and exciting, and no one was saying a word," he said.

Bryan was sitting on the side of the boat closest to the explosion when it happened and captured the event on video. The footage shows the lava blasting from the ocean and the sounds of rocks and debris pinging off the metal boat as people screamed.

Whenever hot lava enters much cooler ocean waters, there is the potential for these kinds of large explosions. The U.S. Geological Survey recommends people stay at least 300 yards away from any ocean entry.

When the blast happened, Bryan stood up and turned his back to the lava and shielded Walsh. The debris "pelted" his back, but only burned the top layers of his clothing, the lava never contacting his flesh. He did have burns on his foot and lacerations up and down his legs, and Walsh also had cuts and burns on her legs and arms. She also said debris got into her eyes.

"Every time (the lava) hit a person ... as it bounced off their skin or flesh, you could hear it," Bryan said, describing the sound as a "soft thud."

The smoke and debris engulfed the boat, Bryan said, and everything went black. Flashes of lightning were produced by the explosion and crackled around them.

"There was nowhere to hide on that boat, it's so small, and it was coming from above us and it was coming from the side of us, there was nowhere to go," he said of people scrambling for safety.

"You're crawling over people, and you're trying to get to the furthest side of the boat and you're just hoping that you can get away fast enough," Bryan said.

Seconds after the initial blast, the large chunk of molten rock crashed through the roof.

"You can see in my video , there's like a flash of orange light and that's when that rock went through the roof," Bryan said. "I just remember worrying, 'There's going to be another one that's going to hit us.'"

Then it stopped.

Minutes after the explosion the captain took a jacket and dragged the basketball-sized chunk of still glowing lava rock off the boat, Bryan said.

Bryan and a doctor stabilized a woman who suffered a fractured leg, the most serious injury of those aboard. The other 22 people injured were treated for minor burns and scrapes, including 12 who were treated at a hospital in Hilo.

The nearly two-hour boat ride back to the docks was painful, uncomfortable and silent, Bryan said. The woman with the broken leg was on the floor of the boat, and Bryan recalled hearing moans every time the vessel hit a wave.

Walsh was taking video and photos with her cell phone before the explosion. She doesn't remember much after that, and even the images she took before the explosion are gone.

She took her phone in to be serviced when it wouldn't work.

"They opened it up and they said it was melted on the inside," she said.

