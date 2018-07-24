US, Australian officials tout cooperation on North Korea

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pablo Villavicencio's wife Sandra Chica, center, leave federal court with their two daughters, after a hearing on his release, Tuesday July 24, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio, a pizza delivery man, was arrested and detaine...

Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Edvin Cazun, of Guatemala, right, hugs his son Samuel at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into...

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, walks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July 23, 20...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis and top Australian officials on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to ridding North Korea of nuclear weapons and touted the strong relationship between the two countries as they ended two days of meetings.

Pompeo told reporters at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University that reports that North Korea was dismantling a satellite launch site were "entirely consistent" with the commitment North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made to President Donald Trump at a summit in Singapore. He said the U.S. has been pressing for inspectors on the ground.

"They need to completely, fully denuclearize," Pompeo responded after he was asked what more he wanted to see from North Korea.

Pompeo is scheduled to testify before Congress Wednesday following President Donald Trump's widely criticized news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week during which Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow tried to tip the scales of the 2016 election in his favor.

Pompeo said history will show the world benefited from the meeting between the two leaders.

The news conference was also attended by Mattis, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne - who were glowing in their evaluation of U.S.-Australia relations.

"The United States is the global bastion of freedom and democracy, and the great appeal of the United States and one of its undoubted strengths is its network of alliances and partnerships around the world," Bishop said.

She congratulated the U.S. on the Singapore summit and said Australia backed the U.S. effort to bring "stability" to the Korean peninsula.

Asked later whether Trump's unpredictability might jeopardize relations, Bishop said the relationship was so deep and enduring that changes at the White House or in Australian leadership could not weaken it.

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull got off to a rocky start within days of Trump taking office in January 2017 after they sparred by phone over a plan for the U.S. to accept hundreds of mostly Muslim refugees that Australia didn't want to take in itself. The two have met multiple times since then and appeared to be chummy during a meeting at the White House in February.

Payne said Australia has 43 people who are missing in action from the Korean War, and has given the U.S. dental records and DNA to assist in the identification of any remains the U.S. may receive.

North Korea has yet to return the remains of some U.S. service members, as was promised as part of an agreement signed in Singapore.

Payne said Australia was committed to enforcing sanctions on North Korea and achieving "the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.

The two countries agreed to consult on their vision for the Indo-Pacific region and coordinate efforts to combat "foreign interference," among other commitments made at the meeting, according to the State Department.

