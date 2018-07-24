Oklahoma Rain Chances Increase By Week's End

Could we be in the running for another cool-down this weekend into early next week? The pattern continues to suggest this possibility. This morning we’re tracking yet another storm complex moving out of southeastern Colorado that could brush part of far northwestern Oklahoma. This should remain well west of our immediate areas of concern but a few clouds will continue at times across eastern Oklahoma today. Morning lows will start in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs about 1 to 3 degrees warmer than yesterday which should be the metro near 95 today along with another northeast wind day across our area of the state. Wednesday should be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper-90s along with heat index values nearing the 100 before the pattern brings additional storm chances back into the eastern third of the state. The potential for some clouds will keep the highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday through the weekend with increasing rain and storm chances occasional across the area. The chances will remain relatively low Thursday but will be increasing Friday into the weekend with yet another front nearing our area. The data will continue to flop around with some specific QPF numbers for the latter half of the period but we’ll have increasing rain and storm chances for the late night and early morning periods beginning Thursday through early next week.

Interactive Radar

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is expected to remain well west of the region for the next few days. A trough will remain across the eastern third of the nation and this will keep the central and southern plains in a favorable location for some “not as hot” weather this weekend into early next week. Some of the longer-range data also support this pattern remaining for the early days of next week, which would be unusual for the normally expected climate of the year.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.