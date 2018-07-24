Oklahoma Rain Chances Increase By Week's End

Could we be in the running for another cool-down this weekend into early next week? The pattern continues to suggest this possibility. This morning we’re tracking yet another storm complex moving out of southeastern Colorado that could brush part of far northwestern Oklahoma.More >>
The overall pattern will support closer to near or slightly above normal temps for the rest of the week before another front arrives by the end of the work-week with increasing chances for more showers and storms across northeastern Oklahoma.More >>
